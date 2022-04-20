Wales’ local elections: When will the results be announced for your area?

Elections take place on May 5 for all 22 of Wales’ council areas.

Unlike some parts of England where votes will be counted and results declared overnight, all councils in Wales will start counting on Friday and declare during the afternoon or evening.

This is a list of when each council will count the votes, with provisional estimated declaration times, some based on previous elections, and all are subject to change.

Wrexham and Carmarthenshire are expected to be the first to declare at 2pm on Friday, with the results from the Vale of Glamorgan last in at 8pm.

By Friday morning the results of 75 location elections in England will already be in after counting overnight.

Counting will then commence in Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland’s Assembly elections, and England’s seven mayoral elections.

Friday 6 May decleration times

Blaenau Gwent: 15:00

Bridgend: 17:00

Caerphilly: 15:00

Cardiff: 17:00

Carmarthenshire: 14:00

Ceredigion: 15:30

Conwy: 14:00

Denbighshire: 15:00

Flintshire: 15:00

Gwynedd: 17:00

Isle Of Anglesey: 15:30

Merthyr Tydfil: 15:00

Monmouthshire: 18:00

Neath Port Talbot: 18:00

Newport: 18:00

Pembrokeshire: 17:30

Powys: 17:00

Rhondda Cynon Taf: 16:00

Swansea: 17:00

Torfaen: 15:00

Vale Of Glamorgan: 20:00

Wrexham: 14:00

