Wales lock banned for European showdown after dangerous tackle

Wales international Dafydd Jenkins will miss Exeter’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final against La Rochelle after receiving a three-week ban.

The second-row forward, who has won six caps, was sent off for a dangerous tackle during Chiefs’ Gallagher Premiership victory over Bristol.

The case was heard by an independent disciplinary panel, with Jenkins ruled out of the La Rochelle clash in Bordeaux on Sunday, a Premiership encounter against London Irish on May 6 and the Champions Cup final or Wales’ opening World Cup warm-up appointment with England on August 5.

He will sit out only the La Rochelle and Irish fixtures, though, if he completes a World Rugby coaching intervention programme.

“Jenkins received a red card for dangerous tackling contrary to World Rugby Law 9.13 during the match against Bristol on April 22 2023,” the Rugby Football Union said.

“The player accepted he committed an act of foul play, but challenged that it merited a red card. However, the panel upheld the red card.”

