‘Wales makes the UK what it is’ says Boris Johnson in St David’s Day message
Boris Johnson has said that it is “Wales and the Welsh that make the UK what it is today” in a St David’s Day message.
The Prime Minister praised Wales’ association with Doctor Who, Alun Wyn Jones, lamb and a pint of brains, as well as the island of Anglesey which was a marginal Conservative gain at the 2019 General Election.
“Dydd Gŵyl Dewi hapus to everyone who’s celebrating today,” Boris Johnson said. “Maybe you’re proud to call Wales your home, maybe you’re spending time in exile so that you can come back to Wales and love her more.
“Maybe you just happen to think there are a few things finer in life, finer than a pint of brains, a rack of Gower Salt Marsh Lamb, and the sight of Alyn Wyn Jones (sic) in full flight.
“All that matters is that today, St David’s Day, we all take the opportunity to celebrate Wales and her people, from the stunning coastline of Ynys Mon that I had the pleasure of visiting myself recently, to the majestic mountains of Monmouthshire, to the thriving buzzing 21st century cities.
“Modern Wales is a nation of high-tech cutting-edge industries, top tier universities and the host of everything from the ashes to NATO summits to the Hay Festival. It is even the home of Doctor Who.
“In short, it is Wales and the Welsh that make the UK what it is today.
“And as Prime Minister it gives me great pleasure to wish you all a very happy St David’s Day. Diolch.”
His message came after Wales’ First Minister called for “random acts of Welshness” on St David’s Day.
Mark Drakeford has urged the people of Wales to celebrate March 1 by doing a “little something to brighten up someone else’s day”.
In his St David’s Day message for 2022, he said he hopes that we can “leave the worst of the pandemic behind us” and said he wanted to “thank everyone for everything you’ve done to look after and protect one another”.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
How very inclusive of him !
If I read this article I will be physically sick
Let us, for the sake of fun, take what Boris KGB Johnson at face value and then let us see what questions arise from it, because if Cymru makes “the UK what it is” why then does he starve us of money, allow his ministers to mock our Senedd, allow Lord Frost to say that devolution should be taken back “by stealth” without censure? Why does he not keep his promises to the people in Cymru that he and his party made to the people in Cymru that voted for his party? Boris (not even his real name) KGB Johnson,… Read more »
This has really brightened my day, and given it some meaning, as I was seriously thinking about not celebrating St David, and having a fallow year, until I’d been re-assured by the UK PM. Boris is the true Emperor of Wales.
We’ll give you the benefit of the doubt. Said tongue in cheek and an attempt at humour perhaps?
Well spotted Dewi. I’ve long thought that we are seeing the slow death of irony, especially with the rose of Twitter, but to pacify readers I DO NOT think that Boris the true Emperor of Wales.
Dear Boris, If you make St David’s Day a national holiday I will promise to buy you a pint of Brains.
It is “a pint of brains” not Brains. What manner of brains is up for debate but twice the use of the lower case “b” confirms it.
Please Boris, take your patronising words with you and go somewhere you may be liked or wanted, because you, or what you have to say , are not wanted or welcome in Cymru.
“A pint of brains” – get it right! It’s Brain’s from the Cardiff brewery not offal.
No mention of our language and culture, Guto Harri.
At least something must be happening to arouse Westminster’s unsolicited and sudden interest in us. So let’s display our cautionary Welsh magnanimity and accept it gracefully no matter how it is intended.
Someone on this site is failing to recognise irony. Come on! we Welsh have a sense of humour. Don’t keep letting us down.
Kick all English party’s out of wales 🏴 it’s time for a new wales 🏴 the UK is finished Wales 🏴 Scotland 🏴 and Ireland 🇮🇪 to be Free
Isn’t Brains now made & owned in England??
Shove off Boris!!
Does this guy even think before he opens his mouth 🙄 When has any aspect of Welsh cultural identity formed a part of British culture 🤔⌚I’ll wait, but I have no faith no whatsoever in that bunch of muppets in Downing Street 😒
brains?
Alyn?
Maybe he should’ve got Guto to proof read it first?