‘Wales makes the UK what it is’ says Boris Johnson in St David’s Day message

Boris Johnson has said that it is “Wales and the Welsh that make the UK what it is today” in a St David’s Day message.

The Prime Minister praised Wales’ association with Doctor Who, Alun Wyn Jones, lamb and a pint of brains, as well as the island of Anglesey which was a marginal Conservative gain at the 2019 General Election.

“Dydd Gŵyl Dewi hapus to everyone who’s celebrating today,” Boris Johnson said. “Maybe you’re proud to call Wales your home, maybe you’re spending time in exile so that you can come back to Wales and love her more.

“Maybe you just happen to think there are a few things finer in life, finer than a pint of brains, a rack of Gower Salt Marsh Lamb, and the sight of Alyn Wyn Jones (sic) in full flight.

“All that matters is that today, St David’s Day, we all take the opportunity to celebrate Wales and her people, from the stunning coastline of Ynys Mon that I had the pleasure of visiting myself recently, to the majestic mountains of Monmouthshire, to the thriving buzzing 21st century cities.

“Modern Wales is a nation of high-tech cutting-edge industries, top tier universities and the host of everything from the ashes to NATO summits to the Hay Festival. It is even the home of Doctor Who.

“In short, it is Wales and the Welsh that make the UK what it is today.

“And as Prime Minister it gives me great pleasure to wish you all a very happy St David’s Day. Diolch.”

His message came after Wales’ First Minister called for “random acts of Welshness” on St David’s Day.

Mark Drakeford has urged the people of Wales to celebrate March 1 by doing a “little something to brighten up someone else’s day”.

In his St David’s Day message for 2022, he said he hopes that we can “leave the worst of the pandemic behind us” and said he wanted to “thank everyone for everything you’ve done to look after and protect one another”.

