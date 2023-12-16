Wales’ most unpsoilt landscapes according to Instagram users

New research has revealed the most ‘unspoilt’ places in Wales according to Instagrammers.

Walking holiday provider, Inghams, has analysed over 104,000 Instagram posts from different countries around the world to reveal the places which are posted about as being ‘unspoilt’ more than in any other context.

European countries dominate the top 20 rankings, with 11 of the top countries being located in the continent.

And the Welsh winner is….

Iceland came in first in the global rankings as the country whose landscapes are described as unspoilt the most on Instagram, followed by Australia and Ireland.

Closer to home, the Welsh winner was Gwynedd, closely followed by Pembrokeshire.

Powys also scored highly, while the three other Welsh areas to feature on the list are Conwy, Swansea and Anglesey.

Anne Williams, Director of Marketing at Inghams, commented: “Anyone who loves spending time in nature knows how disappointing it can be when your favourite natural spots get tarnished by tourists or other human interference. One of the best things about a walking holiday is being able to explore the world’s most beautiful unspoilt landscapes – from quiet rolling green hills, to sparkling blue lakes.”

Leave no trace

Anne shared some tips on how to keep some of the world’s best landscapes as unspoilt as possible while exploring.

“Leave no trace. The one rule to remember is to try and leave no trace when visiting natural trails or environments – this means taking everything you bring in back out with you, including food, wrappers, bottles and other waste.

“Stay on designated trails. In order to minimise soil erosion and damaging the environment surrounding trails, ensure you stick to established trails and paths – and avoid creating shortcuts or new trails.”

She continued: “Don’t take souvenirs from your walk. In order to maintain environments and ecosystems as much as possible, never take souvenirs – including plants, flowers, berries, shells, rocks or animal parts. If you believe you’ve come across something of significance, leave it where you found it and report to the local authorities.

“Avoid crowded areas. While it can sometimes be tempting to visit popular walking trails or natural points of interest, why not consider visiting less-travelled terrain. There are plenty of undiscovered walking trails and natural landscapes where you’ll be less likely to encounter people traffic – and more able to get that perfect, unspoilt view.

“If we can all treat the outdoors as if it were our own homes, we’ll be able to leave behind some beautiful, untouched landscapes for future generations to enjoy too.”

To read the full research revealing the top unspoilt locations around the world, visit: https://www.inghams.co.uk/walking-holidays/insider-guides/most-unspoilt-natural-places

