Wales must take control of justice to tackle ‘shockingly low levels’ of convictions for rape, ministers say

A justice system devolved to Wales would give the highest priority to tackling the national crisis of male violence against women, and the “shockingly low levels of convictions for rape and sexual assault”, the Welsh Government has said.

Westminster has “pulled the shutters down” on access for victims of crime, Wales’ Counsel General and Minister for Social Justice have said.

Outlining what a Welsh justice system would look like in a new report, Mick Antoniw and Jan Hutt said that it would be base on prevention through tackling social challenges and rehabilitation, instead of a more punitive approach.

The publication says that devolution of justice to Wales is ‘inevitable’, and sets out the core components of what a devolved justice system would look like.

Launching the publication today, the Counsel General Mick Antoniw said that the only sustainable way to improve the justice system “is to reduce the number of people coming into contact with it”.

“Our publication sets out the innovative ways in which we are using the powers we have, including early intervention to steer people away from the criminal justice system, and how we would seek to build on that through a fully devolved justice system.

“But the policies of successive UK governments since 2010 have firmly pulled the shutters down on access to justice, threatened fundamental rights and protections, and removed vital funding.

“We will continue to use the levers at our disposal to pursue a whole-system, person-centred approach to justice.

“And we look forward to justice and policing being devolved to Wales so we can accelerate this work and deliver a better system for citizens, communities and businesses across Wales.”

‘Urgent’

In ‘Delivering Justice for Wales’, ministers say that the underlying reasons for pressures on the justice system can only be addressed by taking a “preventative, holistic and inclusive approach”.

This would include:

Focusing on prevention and rehabilitation.

Reducing the size of the prison population by pursuing alternatives to custody where appropriate, such as programmes to address mental health issues and support with treatment for drug and alcohol misuse.

Taking a rights based approach to law and policy making, and expanding the incorporation of internationally agreed rights’ standards into domestic law.

Later today the Welsh Government will publish an updated Violence against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence strategy, outlining what will be done to make Wales the safest place to be a woman.

The Minister for Social Justice, Jan Hutt, added: “The clear conclusion of the independent Commission on Justice in 2019 was that policies and decisions about justice need to be determined and delivered in Wales, so they align with the distinct and developing social, health, social justice and education policy and services in Wales and the growing body of Welsh law.

“By joining up the justice system with the rest of Welsh policy making we can find truly effective ways of reducing crime.

“Our work on the Youth Justice and Women’s Justice Blueprints, and violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence, show what can be done collaboratively to develop services tailored to the Welsh context.

“As it stands, however, the savings we make for courts or prisons – for example through PCSOs being successful in crime prevention – are not being reinvested in Wales. Devolution must happen so all this money can be reinvested in meeting Wales’s urgent needs.”

Independent

On future plans for justice reform within the current constraints, Ministers confirmed that they will:

Consider the case for a Welsh Human Rights Bill

Work in partnership with the new Law Council of Wales to improve the sustainability of the legal sector in Wales, especially in rural and post-industrial areas.

Create a unified, single structurally independent system of tribunals in Wales (as recommended by the December 2021 Law Commission report on devolved tribunals)

The Welsh Government said that these plans would “build substantially” on what they were already delivering within the current constitutional constraints.

That included additional crime prevention funding of £22m annually for 600 PCSOs; the provision of 13 remote court hearing facilities across Wales for victims of violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence; a Family Drug and Alcohol Court pilot in Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan; and investment in the Single Advice Fund which has helped 81,000 people gain additional income of £32m and manage debts totalling over £10m, they said.

