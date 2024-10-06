Wales needs renewables not just carbon capture says Plaid Cymru MP
A Plaid Cymru MP has criticised the UK government’s focus on carbon capture, warning that Wales’ renewable energy potential is being overlooked.
Plaid Cymru’s Energy spokesperson and Ynys Môn MP, Llinos Medi, has welcomed the UK government’s £21.7 billion commitment to experimental carbon capture technology.
However, she expressed concerns that this investment should not come at the cost of established and reliable clean energy solutions, which she argues are being neglected.
Debate
The new carbon capture project involves a 60.4km pipeline designed to transport carbon dioxide from North Wales and the North of England to a storage site in Liverpool.
It will use both newly constructed sections and repurposed natural gas pipelines. While the investment aims to address climate goals, Medi and other critics caution that the technology remains largely unproven.
Last week, climate scientists raised alarms about the government’s heavy reliance on carbon capture. They argue that the process, which is still in its experimental stages, risks releasing significant amounts of greenhouse gases like CO2 and methane.
These concerns have intensified debates over the most effective methods to tackle the climate crisis.
Renewables
Medi pointed out that Wales has been short-changed in recent renewable energy investments. In the latest Contracts for Difference auction, the country received only 1.63% of the UK’s overall renewable energy projects, a figure Medi described as “pitiful.”
This minimal share of funding has raised questions about the UK government’s commitment to developing Wales’ renewable energy potential.
“Time is running out for Wales to hit its 2030 climate goals,” Medi warned, urging the government to significantly boost public investment in green energy projects in Wales, particularly in light of the nation’s pressing climate targets.
In addition to the concerns about carbon capture, the future of the Wylfa nuclear site in Ynys Môn remains uncertain. When Medi pressed the government for details on future plans for the site, Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens assured her that Labour remains committed to nuclear energy projects like Wylfa.
However, no specific proposals have been outlined, leaving the community and energy sector in limbo.
Targets
Medi emphasised that if the UK government is serious about achieving Net Zero targets, it must accelerate efforts to develop Wales’ energy infrastructure.
This includes upgrading the electricity grid to handle new energy demands and ensuring that Wales plays a larger role in the renewable energy landscape.
As the debate over the role of carbon capture continues, Plaid Cymru continues to call for a balance of innovative technologies with proven energy solutions, highlighting the urgency of securing a sustainable future for Wales.
This is a sop to the fossil fuel industry…
This man, his government and his party can’t be trusted with our future…
“a balance of innovative technologies with proven energy solutions” Well said, Plaid Cymru! Carbon capture and storage is not one of those. Very mixed results and just the sort of reckless investment that the silly UK government would make. Too much risk for a purportedly financially prudent regime. Huh! Let’s then go to nuclear. Fortunately, mere gravity is making sure we don’t invest there again. Much too expensive. Much too dangerous. But the risks are so attractive! Moths and flames come to mind. Such ignorance! Such innocence! Until we have full transparency of the real costs of all these technologies,… Read more »