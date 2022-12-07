Wales’ new Future Generations Commissioner announced

First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced Derek Walker will be Wales’ next Future Generations Commissioner.

Derek Walker will take up the position early in the new year once the current Commissioner Sophie Howe’s tenure comes to an end.

Derek Walker is currently the CEO of Cwmpas, a development agency working for positive economic and social change.

It’s one of the largest agencies of its type in the UK and during his time there Derek has shifted the organisation’s work to focus on sustainable development approaches.

He has overseen programmes that have led to a significant growth in the number of co-operatives, social enterprises and employee-owned businesses in Wales.

Vital Role

Derek Walker said: “I am pleased to be appointed as the Future Generations Commissioner for Wales. It is a vital role in leading transformation across our nation, to create better lives and futures for our citizens.

“I do not underestimate the challenge ahead. I commit to doing all I can to support public bodies in ensuring implementation matches the ambition of the Act.”

Prior to working at Cwmpas, Derek worked as Head of External Affairs at the Big Lottery Fund (Wales), as Head of Policy and Campaigns at the Wales TUC and was the first employee of Stonewall Cymru.

First minister Mark Drakeford said: “Now more than ever, the role of the Future Generations Commissioner for Wales is of the utmost importance.

“Derek comes with a wealth of knowledge and experience, and I know he will build the relationships across Wales to continue the movement for change initiated by the Well-being of Future Generations Act and the work of Sophie Howe.”

Tribute

The first minister also paid tribute to Sophie Howe for her work during her time as Commissioner and inspiring Wales’ younger generation and society in general.

He said: “Sophie has made an impressive and long-lasting contribution to public debate and policy in Wales, and we are forever thankful to her in shaping the first Future Generations Commissioner for Wales’ role.”

Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt chaired the cross-party selection panel and also thanked Sophie for her work.

She said: “It is imperative our next Future Generations Commissioner has the knowledge, understanding and the experience to take on this huge challenge.

“I’m looking forward to working with Derek Walker as our new Commissioner, to deliver the fair and equal future we all want to see”

