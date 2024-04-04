Wales’ new transport minister confirms commitment to 20mph default speed limit

Emily Price

The Welsh Government’s new cabinet secretary in charge of transport has confirmed that he is committed to Wales’ 20mph default speed limit.

Ken Skates was appointed the Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport by Wales’ new First Minister, Vaughan Gething before the Senedd broke for the Easter recess.

He replaced the former Deputy Minister for Transport, Lee Waters who was instrumental in implementing the landmark policy.

In a written question submitted to Mr Skates on March 27, the leader of the Conservatives in the Senedd, Andrew RT Davies quizzed the new government minister on whether he would consider axing the controversial road regulation.

Mr Davies wrote: “Will the minister consider scrapping the 20mph speed limit if there is no reduction in in road traffic collisions or fatalities?”

Mr Skates responded: “We are committed to the default 20mph speed limit in built up areas.

“It is too early to draw conclusions on the impact that 20mph has on road collisions and casualties in Wales.

“Longer term data will form part of the the Transport for Wales Monitoring Framework for 20mph.”

Exemptions

The new default was rolled out in residential areas in Wales in September 2023.

It saw most roads that were 30mph switch to 20mph – although councils have discretion to impose exemptions.

Welsh Government guidance for councils looking to exempt roads from the default has been criticised and could be altered following a review this year.

A record breaking Senedd petition calling for the 20mph default to be scrapped racked up almost half a million signatures.

This is enough to be considered for a debate in the Senedd.

However, the Petitions Committee has yet to confirm whether a debate will take place.

Opposed

The Welsh Government has said that cutting the limit from 30mph to 20mph will protect lives and save the NHS in Wales £92m a year.

The Welsh Conservatives have heavily opposed the policy since its roll out.

The Welsh Government has said a review of the road regulation will look how the default 20mph speed limit has been implemented – but will not review the policy itself.

Shadow Minister for Transport, Natasha Asghar said: “This admission from the Transport Minister will frustrate motorists across Wales.

“Labour and Plaid Cymru’s 20mph speed limit is damaging public transport services, it is damaging tourism, and it is set to cost the Welsh economy £9 billion.

“The Welsh Conservatives would scrap this policy as part of our plan to get Wales moving.”

