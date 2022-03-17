Wales offers free rail travel for Ukrainian refugees for six months, Mark Drakeford announces

The First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has announced that from today, refugees fleeing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine can travel for free on Transport for Wales services.

The scheme will help the refugees while they are settling in Wales, with the free travel scheme running for six months. Ukrainian nationals can claim free travel by showing a Ukraine passport to conductors and station staff.

The scheme is an extension of an ongoing Welsh Government programme which provides free public transport for asylum seekers in Wales, as part of its ambition to become the world’s first Nation of Sanctuary as endorsed by the United Nations.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “My message to the people of Ukraine is clear; there is a warm welcome waiting for you in Wales.

“Transport for Wales providing free travel for all refugees is another action which shows Wales is a place of safety and sanctuary for those who need our help.

“I am also proud that Wales intends to become a super-sponsor for the UK Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme, which will provide a safe route for people to come to the UK for up to three years.”

James Price, Transport for Wales CEO, said: “All of us will have seen the shocking and distressing scenes from Ukraine over the past few weeks. Many of us have been deeply affected by what’s happening, and we want to do what we can to support the Ukrainian people in their time of need.

“We’re proud of our record of supporting groups with free travel, including being a part of the nation Rail to Refuge scheme offering free travel for people fleeing domestic abuse, and offering free rail travel for NHS workers during 2020. This is a further extension of our commitment to social justice and helping make the world a better place.”