Wales’ oldest Boys and Girls Club to unveil heritage exhibition and breathtaking mural

A celebration of local heritage is set to take place at Wales’ oldest Boys & Girls Club – as a 70-foot mural depicting community-nominated characters and stories will be unveiled.

The unveiling will be the grand finale of Treharris Boys & Girls Club’s centenary celebrations funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Over the past 18 months, the centenary celebrations have brought together community through a series of events, film screenings, and workshops promoting and safeguarding local heritage.

Archive

With over 1,000 photographs and memorabilia donated by the community, the club’s archive has grown into a rich collection that captures the essence of the area’s history.

Highlights of the collection, including artwork from young people involved in the project, will be on display in the opening exhibition.

Local Councillor Gareth Richards, representing the Treharris Ward, shared his enthusiasm: “I am delighted to see this Heritage Project coming to fruition.

“It will, I am sure, bring back many memories for residents and also be a reference point to ensure that our local history is not forgotten by future generations. Thanks to all those who have been involved with this project.”

Dedication

Fifty seven youth and community volunteers have dedicated more than 378 hours to making this project a success. The young people’s achievements were recognised at the Academy of Success Awards in June 2024, with the project being awarded ‘Innovative Project of the Year’.

Noah Shepherd, Club Manager, expressed his pride in the project: “Seeing the community come together over this last year has been amazing.

“We are so proud of all the young people and volunteers that have made this project a huge success. We can’t wait for all of these achievements to be on show at the unveiling.”

The opening event starts at 1pm on 29 October with family activities, film screenings from the National Library of Wales and a retrospective of the centenary year.

The official unveiling of the mural and exhibition takes place at 2pm, with the exhibition open until November 26 2024.

For more details visit treharrisbgc.co.uk or Treharris BGC on Facebook.

