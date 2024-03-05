Wales’ oldest person celebrates 112th birthday

Wales’ oldest person, Mary Keir, has celebrated her 112th birthday, surrounded by family and friends.

Mary Keir was born in St Davids, Pembrokeshire in 1912, before the outbreak of World War I and before the Titanic set sail.

Mary is a resident at Awel Tywi Residential Home in Llandeilo where she has lived for the last 12 years, and celebrated with a lunch of roast dinner followed by sherry trifle and then a buffet in the evening.

Pupils from Ysgol Ffairfach also visited to celebrate with Mary as well as Dinefwr Male Voice Choir who entertained Mary and all the residents at Awel Tywi with an array of songs.

Mary is still actively involved in life at Awel Tywi, taking part in activities, entertainment and meetings as well as helping other residents. She also remains a keen lover of music, in particular the piano which has been a lifelong passion.

A former ward sister and district nurse who lived in Llansteffan independently just before her 100th birthday, Mary then became a resident at Carmarthenshire County Council’s Awel Tywi Residential Home.

Mary previously recalled being in Cardiff during World War Two: “War broke out when I was there. I remember it distinctly and listening to the announcement, ‘We are now at war’.

“It was September 1939 I think and from then on things were different and we would have constant warnings in the night to get up from our beds and shut the bedroom door so that we weren’t near any glass.”

A keen pianist she played keyboard for other residents until recently.

Cllr Jane Tremlett, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Services said: “Happy 112th Birthday wishes to Mary. My thanks also to our fantastic team of carers at Awel Tywi for delivering excellent care to Mary as well as all of the home’s residents”.

Her son Robert Keir and daughter-in law Sian Keir celebrated her birthday with her and said: “Mary, our mother and mother-in-law still has a great will and determination.

“She has received fantastic care at Awel Tywi and we really appreciate everything that the amazing staff do for her every day”.

