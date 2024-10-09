Wales’ oldest working nurse is in the running for social care ‘Oscar’

A “truly remarkable” 84-year-old nurse is still going strong and ensuring dementia patients receive excellent care.

Daisy Richards, 84, who works at Fairways Newydd Nursing and Dementia Care Home in Llanfairpwll on Anglesey is believed to be Britain’s oldest registered nurse.

She first qualified as a nurse in 1958 and went on to have a career in the care sector spanning nearly five decades.

Her incredible dedication to the nursing and care industry has seen her shortlisted for a prize in this year’s Wales Care Awards.

Daisy, from Llangefni, has been nominated in the Outstanding Service Award category, sponsored by Caron Group.

The glittering ceremony will be taking place on Friday, October 18, at the Holland House Hotel in Cardiff, with radio and TV presenter Jason Mohammad hosting the event.

The awards, dubbed the Oscars of social care, are organised by Care Forum Wales, and the overall sponsor is Ontex Healthcare.

Daisy was nominated for an award by Rebekah Charles, the manager at Fairways Newydd Nursing and Dementia Care Home.

She said she was honoured to be praised for her work but added: “First I have to say there are thousands of nurses in the same situation as me and doing this type of work.

“Every day I come to work, I enjoy my work, you have to.”

Referring to her age, Daisy said: “It is true I am looking after people younger than me, and I enjoy it.

“Over the years nursing has evolved, it has to, but some things remain the same and that includes how we look after people in care homes. It is their home, and we are there to help them, and that means the care has to be excellent.”

Rebekah said everybody at the home was hoping Daisy would enjoy great success at the cere.

She said: “She is one of the most humble ladies I have every met in all my days. She is remarkable. She needs to absorb the nomination and all of this, and she needs to enjoy it.”

Rebekah paid tribute to Daisy and her remarkable work, saying: “Daisy’s commitment to her role on the nursing team at Fairways Newydd is truly remarkable, particularly given her age.

“Her approach reflects the values of an old-school matron, where she expects nothing less than excellence in care delivery, from the smallest details like bed-making to the overall organisation of medication administration.

“Daisy’s dedication to high standards sets a benchmark for the entire team, ensuring residents receive care of the utmost quality.

“Her life journey reflects a remarkable dedication to caring for others and a commitment to excellence in the healthcare sector.

“To date, she is part of my dedicated nursing team caring for the elderly in the community of Anglesey and Gwynedd. Daisy is not only cherished by the care staff and residents but also esteemed by healthcare professionals, including GPs, local health board representatives, and residents’ families.

“Daisy, has an extensive career in the care sector, spanning nearly five decades, beginning in 1976. Throughout this time, she has dedicated herself to caring for the elderly working with care homes.

“Currently, Daisy holds a prominent role within our organisation, where she continues to provide exceptional care and leadership.

“Daisy leads the team in prioritising the well-being, voice and autonomy of both our residents and carers. She understands the residents under her care by actively engaging in discussions.

“She will make a note of behaviour support plans and not only work with but encourage the local teams such as the practice development teams, to attend the care facility to educate staff with individual support plans for our residents with stages of dementia.

“Daisy began her career after qualifying as a registered nurse in 1958. Following her qualification and registration, she gained invaluable experience at Epsom District Hospital, where she worked on a medical ward for several years.

“In 1972, Daisy moved to Anglesey and joined Bangor Hospital, further expanding her expertise in healthcare.

“In 1976, she transitioned to a role as a district nurse on the Isle of Anglesey, where she provided vital care, including her role as a nurse/midwife. From 1976 to 1989, Daisy took on the role of proprietor of Hafon and Argoed Nursing Home, where she continued to care for the elderly community.

“In 1989, Daisy undertook the role of manager at Fairways Newydd, formerly known as Sant y Sylio. Her tenure lasted until 2011, during which she exhibited exceptional leadership and commitment to maintaining high standards of care.

“Daisy’s journey came full circle when she returned to Fairways Newydd in 2021, rejoining the team and continuing her impactful work in caring for the elderly community.

“Her reputation for excellence and compassion leads her to the trust and respect of all who interact with her.

“Daisy is competent in ensuring that the staff are made aware at morning handover of her high standards and is happy to guide and show them what the expectation is. The residents respect her wisdom, and some families will only meet to speak about family updates with Daisy as she is trusted by them. I believe that Daisy is an integral part of the team and feel that her ongoing contribution to helping others should be not only acknowledged but also celebrated.”

Mario Kreft MBE, the chair of Care Forum Wales, said: “Our aim is to recognise the unstinting and often remarkable dedication of our unsung heroes and heroines on the front line of social across Wales. The care sector is full of wonderful people because it’s not just a job it’s a vocation – these are the people who really do have the X Factor. If you don’t recognise the people who do the caring you will never provide the standards that people need and never recognise the value of the people who need the care in society. We need to do all we can to raise the profile of the care sector workforce – they deserve to be lauded and applauded. It is a pleasure to honour the contribution of all the finalists. Each and every one of them should be very proud of their achievement.”

