‘Wales on Rails’ initiative launched to encourage sustainable tourism

Tourists are being encouraged to turn to rail when visiting Wales under a new initiative to promote sustainable transport.

The project called ‘Wales on Rails’ has been launched to encourage more people to use the national rail network, heritage railways and buses.

Jointly funded by Transport for Wales’s Community Rail Partnerships and Visit Wales, the new initiative promotes the use of public transport to link key tourist attractions across Wales.

Describing the network as some of the “most scenic rail networks in the world”, TfW says it hopes to entice tourists and visitors to choose from castles and historic gardens, theme parks and heritage sites as well as accessing areas of outstanding natural beauty and the great outdoors.

Minister for the Economy, Vaughan Gething, said: “This is an excellent partnership which encourages safe, sustainable, and scenic adventures around Wales and showcases the wealth of experiences that are accessible by public transport.

“This new initiative makes it easier for people to plan their trips – while also using sustainable modes of transport.”

Steam and heritage railways

James Price, Transport for Wales CEO added: “’Wales on Rails’ brings together our Wales and Borders rail network, 12 heritage and steam railways, and our bus routes, offering people the chance to use this sustainable transport network to travel around the country to a range of tourist attractions.

“It’s not only a safe and sustainable way to travel around Wales but the journeys themselves are a major part of the attraction, as some of our rail routes are the most scenic in the world.”

“This project is another example of the importance of our Community Rail Partnerships at TfW and how they are working collaboratively to bring social and economic benefits to the communities we serve.”

The project is being managed by the Great Little Trains of Wales, a partnership promoting the 12 heritage railways in Wales and supported by 5 Community Rail Partnerships.

David Jones, Bala Lake Railway general manager and Chair of Great Little Trains of Wales said: “As we start to travel more, it would be great if people would consider visiting Wales in a sustainable way and make public transport part of their visit or their main reason to visit Wales.”

Hugh Evans, Head of Community Rail at TfW said: “This has been an exciting collaboration between Great Little Trains of Wales and our Community Rail Partnerships. A big thanks to all involved and we look forward to delivering more exciting projects across Wales and the borders.”

Visitors can plan and book their trips around Wales using the website

