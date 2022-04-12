Wales only part of UK to see increase in export numbers over last year as Brexit woes continue

Wales was the only part of the UK to see an increase in businesses exporting last year as the UK’s post-Brexit woes continue.

The number of Welsh businesses actively exporting rose by 0.4 per cent, according to figures by trade consultants Coriolis Technologies for the Institute of Export and International Trade.

Across the UK, the average monthly number of active exporters fell by 0.6 per cent in March, calculated on a 12-month rolling average from March of last year.

Yorkshire and Humber and the southeast of England had the largest fall in numbers of active exporters, both down 0.9 per cent.

Coriolis chief executive Rebecca Harding said: “Since 2020 there has been a general drop in exporter activity. Our forecast is for further downside risk because of sanctions and uncertainty in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.”

The Office for Budget Responsibility has said that Brexit will result in a 15 per cent drop in the UK’s trade as a proportion of GDP.

In February Brexit Opportunities Jacob Rees-Mogg said Brexit was “already a success” and that he would be working to “cut through the thicket” of red tape.

Wales Office Minister David TC Davies MP said more opportunities would open up for Welsh businesses beyond the UK.

“We’ve had a very difficult year, because of Covid and companies around the world are suffering at the moment,” he said.

“But now, the situation is looking very good. The fact is that we can keep on exporting to the EU, but also have the opportunities of securing trade deals with other countries around the world.”

