Wales only part of UK to see increase in export numbers over last year as Brexit woes continue
Wales was the only part of the UK to see an increase in businesses exporting last year as the UK’s post-Brexit woes continue.
The number of Welsh businesses actively exporting rose by 0.4 per cent, according to figures by trade consultants Coriolis Technologies for the Institute of Export and International Trade.
Across the UK, the average monthly number of active exporters fell by 0.6 per cent in March, calculated on a 12-month rolling average from March of last year.
Yorkshire and Humber and the southeast of England had the largest fall in numbers of active exporters, both down 0.9 per cent.
Coriolis chief executive Rebecca Harding said: “Since 2020 there has been a general drop in exporter activity. Our forecast is for further downside risk because of sanctions and uncertainty in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.”
The Office for Budget Responsibility has said that Brexit will result in a 15 per cent drop in the UK’s trade as a proportion of GDP.
In February Brexit Opportunities Jacob Rees-Mogg said Brexit was “already a success” and that he would be working to “cut through the thicket” of red tape.
Wales Office Minister David TC Davies MP said more opportunities would open up for Welsh businesses beyond the UK.
“We’ve had a very difficult year, because of Covid and companies around the world are suffering at the moment,” he said.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Remember those Brexit predictions? You know, loss of EU people meaning crops rotting, animals culled, food unprocessed, restaurants closing. Huge truck queues at the border, chaos at airports, price rises. That sort of thing and more. All dismissed as Project Fear. Now actually happening right in front of us. Undeniable damage being done to the country by Brexiteers. Warnings now reality. Still, look on the bright side – Putin loves it and no doubt thanks Leavers for their support in splitting the EU. Brexit – if you wanted it and you voted for it now pay for it. As you’ve… Read more »
Is this finally an example of the “benefits of Brexit” unicorn? If so, can we expect Boris to kill it, since it is us who got the “benefit”?