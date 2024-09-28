Wales’ only working windmill re-opens

Wales’ last working windmill, Melin Llynon, looks to have a bright future following a change of hands and a grand opening.

The mill held its grand re-opening today (28 September), with the council handing over to local man Richard Holt, a former head pastry chef for well-known Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Marcus Wareing. He now runs his own café on the grounds of the iconic landmark.

This followed extensive repairs undertaken by the council totalling over £100k, thanks to funds secured from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The mill was originally owned and operated by the council as a major tourism attraction on the island of Anglesey, with the repairs taking place throughout 2022 and into 2023.

Raised Profile

Council leader, Councillor Gary Pritchard states, “Significant work has been undertaken over the last two years to secure Melin Llynon’s future. It is now in Richard’s hands thanks to a 25-year lease, and we wish him every success on his new venture.”

“It’s great to see a local resident succeed with a venture which has also boosted the community and the Island. As a County Council, we are delighted to be able to play a small part in supporting it as this exciting journey continues into the future!”

Richard Holt added: “Back in 2019, my family and I took a huge leap of faith in an attempt to keep Melin Llynon open for the next 25 years. When we discovered that the windmill was no longer operational, the mill’s future did not look promising.”

“However, Anglesey County Council recognised the importance of its heritage and stepped in to help. We now have the privilege of being custodians of the last working windmill in Wales and a duty to maintain it for future generations.”

Restoration

Alongside the restoration of the mill, Richard also managed to re-hire the former miller working in the Mill, having previously been employed by the council from 1999 until the mill paused operations in 2016.

Full restoration of the mill was undertaken by Isle of Anglesey County Council, but Richard personally took on significant financial risk as well, taking out a loan of £23,000 with the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme.

Outside of his work on Melin Llynon, Richard is well known throughout the island as a successful entrepreneur with his sell-out Ynys Môn doughnuts, ‘Mônuts’, credited as a huge success by the community, and his annual programme on S4C, Yr Academi Felys, a showcase of his famous pâtisserie creation competition.

If you’ve not had the chance to visit this iconic landmark yet, now is your chance.

