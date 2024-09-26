Wales plagued by child vape sales as reports increased by 57%

Reports of youth vape sales are up by 57% in Wales over the last year, new data from a Freedom of Information request has revealed.

Last year, reports of an underage vape sale were made nearly every day to Welsh local authorities – but only one in twenty received a penalty.

Local councils issued a total of just £1,250 worth of fines to those caught selling vapes to children – far below the maximum penalty of £2,500 for each offence.

Vaping industry leaders have emphasised the need for stronger penalties as a deterrent.

The data comes from the 2024 Underage Vape Sales Report which analysed Freedom of Information requests from 138 local authorities across the UK, obtained by Vape Club.

The report calls for the government to introduce a Vape Retailer and Distributor Licensing framework to curb the vaping black market and prevent sales to children.

Welsh authorities with the most reports of underage vape sales across the latest 12 months are as follows:

Rhondda Cynon Taf: 70 reports Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council: 46 reports Caerphilly County Borough Council: 31 reports Isle of Anglesey: 31 reports Cyngor Gwynedd Council: 24 reports



Issue

Across the UK, over 4,500 reports of underage vape sales were made in the latest year, equivalent to one every two hours—an increase of 31% compared to the previous year.

Dan Marchant, Director of the UK’s largest vaping and vape pod retailer, Vape Club, said: “The government needs to support local councils in enforcing stricter penalties. While some progress is being made, it’s clear that there’s still plenty more that can be done to tackle the issue of underage vape sales in Wales.

“A licensing framework could provide £50 million annually to Trading Standards without burdening taxpayers, allowing for stricter enforcement and higher fines, which are necessary as rogue retailers currently face little risk of being caught. Currently, the maximum fine for violations is £2,500, but fines are often much lower. We’d like to see fines raised to at least £10,000, with higher penalties for repeat offenders.”

Councillor Michelle Symonds, Merthyr Council’s cabinet member for regeneration, housing and public protection, said: “We have seen an increase in more young people experimenting with vapes.

“It is not acceptable to sell vapes to anyone underage. I encourage our communities to report any trader that they believe is selling vapes to our youths.”

