Wales plans for public-owned energy developer have ‘no clarity,’ say Tories

Plans for a Welsh Government-owned renewable energy developer in Wales have no clarity and no detail about how much it will cost, Welsh Conservatives have said.

Yesterday, 25 October, Minister for Climate Change Julie James announced plans for Wales to have a publicly-owned renewable energy developer, created in response to energy insecurity, the cost-of-living crisis and the increasing threats posed by the climate emergency.

The Minister said energy profits created in Wales will deliver greater benefit for people in Wales.

Surplus funds generated through the new developer will go back into the public purse to be reinvested in improving energy efficiency in homes in Wales and creating good quality, home grown, clean energy jobs.

Delivering on aims to have more than one gigawatt of locally-owned generation by 2030, the new state-owned energy developer will scale up renewable energy rollout, initially through the development of onshore wind projects on the Welsh Government woodland estate.

Responding to the statement, Shadow Minister for Climate Change, Janet Finch-Saunders MS said: “As we face the ever-pressing issue of climate change and the increasing cost of energy, a new approach to renewable energy is needed in Wales. Unfortunately, Labour’s new plan provides no clarity.

“There has been no detail as to how much money is going to be invested and no clarity as to how this plan will fit with the existing Energy Service.

“Labour ministers must listen to Welsh Conservative plans to establish a £150 million Wales Marine Energy Investment Fund to ensure Wales has access to vast amounts of clean and affordable energy.”

