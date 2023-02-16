Wales raises £2.5 million in six days for Turkey-Syria earthquake appeal

Wales has raised £2.5 million just six days after DEC charities appealed for donations for those effected by the devastating earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria.

The UK total for the appeal now stands at an incredible £84 million less than a week after it was first launched.

This includes a £300,000 donation from the Welsh Government and £5 million matched by the UK Government through the UK Aid Match scheme.

The United Nations has said 4.6 million children in Turkey and 2.5 million in Syria were living in the 10 affected provinces when the earthquakes struck earlier this month.

UN agency Unicef said it feared that “many thousands” had died and millions will need humanitarian support as their family lives, homes and education are thrown into chaos.

DEC charities and their local partners have been providing urgent lifesaving assistance – food, water, shelter, and warm clothing – for children and families in both Turkey and Syria.

Protecting the most vulnerable children is also a priority as lone children who have been separated from their families or orphaned are at risk of exploitation.

The number of unaccompanied children is rising each day as search and rescue teams continue to find separated children or even infants who were trapped under the rubble following the earthquake.

Essential

Supporting children’s mental health is also vital as they have been through such traumatic experiences.

Save the Children is distributing temporary shelter tents and essential emergency relief items, including blankets, warm clothing, heaters, baby food and nappies.

One of the children being helped is six year old Ward who was fast asleep when the earthquake struck at his home in Syria.

He was hit on the head and buried under rubble as his home collapsed. His father managed to rescue him, but two of Ward’s siblings were killed.

Save the Children is helping Ward and his family with first aid and food.

Melanie Simmonds, Head Save the Children in Wales, said: “The earthquakes have had a devastating impact on some 7 million children’s lives.

“Many have died, many have been injured, many more have lost family members, friends or their homes.

“Survivors are now facing a second disaster left without adequate shelter, food, safe drinking water, or sanitation facilities such as toilets and clean water in bitterly cold conditions.

“The international community must do all it can, as fast as it can, in order to prevent a second humanitarian disaster.”

