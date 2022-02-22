Wales rather than Russia could host Champions League final suggests Welsh Conservative leader

The Principality Stadium in Cardiff could host the UEFA Champions League final rather than Russia, the leader of the Welsh Conservatives has said.

UEFA are considering moving the UEFA Champions League final in May from Saint Petersburg after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The final is currently scheduled to take place at the Gazprom Arena on May 28, 2022.

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies said that the Principality Stadium was available to host the game.

“Further sanctions may well be needed, and I add my voice to calls for UEFA to strip Russia of the privilege of hosting the Champions League final,” he said.

“I appreciate that lots of planning goes into this event, but there are plenty of venues experienced in hosting it, including the Principality Stadium, so changing the venue should be relatively straightforward.”

Responding to the UK Government’s announcement of sanctions against Russia, he said that they were “absolutely right”.

“He has shown a robust response in the face of Russian aggression towards Ukraine, and we are hitting Russia where it hurts: in the pocket.

“Sadly, some people in our public sphere continue to victim-blame the Ukrainians. It’s vital that, instead of looking for culpability in the West, we recognise that there is one aggressor in this episode: Russia.”

‘Inconceivable’

The UK Government this afternoon published details of the sanctions it plans to impose on Russia.

It included freezing the assets of three individuals – Gennadiy Timchenko, Boris Rotenberg and Igor Rotenberg – and sanctions against five banks – Rossiya Bank, IS bank, General Bank, Promsviazbank, and Black Sea bank.

However, a number of MPs have raised concerns the sanctions announced today do not go far enough. They include Conservatives Iain Duncan Smith, John Baron and Peter Bone

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had also earlier called for UEFA to strip Russia of being able to host the showpiece event.

“It is inconceivable that major international football tournaments can take place in Russia after the invasion of a sovereign country,” Boris Johnson said.

The then Millennium Stadium in Cardiff previously hosted the Champions League final in 2017.

