Wales records 29% increase in Covid infections

The number of Covid infections in Wales has increased for the second week in a row, according to the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The estimated number of people testing positive in Wales over the seven days to 3 December was 55,900, up almost 30% on the previous week.

The latest figures estimate 1.84% of the population were infected with the virus, an increase from 1.43% last week, or around 1 in 55 people.

Last weeks increase was the first recorded in Wales for seven weeks.

The number of infections has also risen in England and Scotland, while the ONS describes the current trend in Northern Ireland as uncertain.

Infections in England have risen for the third week in a row and stood at an estimated 1.1 million in the week ending December 5, the equivalent of one in 50 people.

This is up from 941,700, or one in 60, in the week to November 26 and is the first time infections are estimated to have topped one million since the end of October.

In Scotland, 100,700 people were estimated to have Covid-19 in the latest week, or one in 50, up from 88,500 or one in 60.

In Northern Ireland, the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 stands at 38,700, or one in 45, compared with 36,700 in the previous survey, or one in 50.

The total number of people in private households in the UK testing positive for coronavirus stood at an estimated 1.3 million in the week to December 5.

This is up 16% from 1.1 million in the previous week.

During the main waves of coronavirus earlier in 2022, the total peaked at nearly four million in July and just under five million in March.

The ONS infection survey is the most reliable measure of the prevalence of coronavirus and is based on a sample of swab tests from households across the UK.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

