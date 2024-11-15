Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Wales release injured Tomos Williams from Autumn Nations Series squad

15 Nov 2024 1 minute read
Wales’ Tomos Williams. Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

Scrum-half Tomos Williams has been released from Wales’ Autumn Nations Series squad due to a shoulder injury.

The Gloucester number nine was hurt during Wales’ 24-19 defeat against opening autumn opponents Fiji.

He had already been ruled out of Sunday’s appointment with Australia, being replaced in the starting line-up by Ellis Bevan, with Rhodri Williams gaining a place on the bench.

Tomos Williams, though, will also not be available to face world champions South Africa in Cardiff on November 23.

Replacement

Experienced Ospreys scrum-half Kieran Hardy has been called up to the squad as replacement for Williams, the Welsh Rugby Union said.

Defeat against Australia would inflict a record 11th successive Test loss on Wales.

They have not won a Test match since the 2023 World Cup and a pool stage victory over Georgia in Nantes.

