Wales release injured Tomos Williams from Autumn Nations Series squad
Scrum-half Tomos Williams has been released from Wales’ Autumn Nations Series squad due to a shoulder injury.
The Gloucester number nine was hurt during Wales’ 24-19 defeat against opening autumn opponents Fiji.
He had already been ruled out of Sunday’s appointment with Australia, being replaced in the starting line-up by Ellis Bevan, with Rhodri Williams gaining a place on the bench.
Tomos Williams, though, will also not be available to face world champions South Africa in Cardiff on November 23.
Replacement
Experienced Ospreys scrum-half Kieran Hardy has been called up to the squad as replacement for Williams, the Welsh Rugby Union said.
Defeat against Australia would inflict a record 11th successive Test loss on Wales.
They have not won a Test match since the 2023 World Cup and a pool stage victory over Georgia in Nantes.
