Wales ‘risks falling behind on pet abduction’

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

A Senedd member warned Wales risks falling behind the rest of the UK on tackling pet abduction after ministers rejected calls to create a specific criminal offence.

Carolyn Thomas called for a pet abduction bill to make stealing a pet a specific offence and bring Wales into line with other parts of the UK.

She said: “Pets are part of the family: they help grow love and compassion, they combat loneliness and mental health issues, and keep us healthy and active. Pets are not inanimate objects like a stolen wallet … but sentient beings capable of experiencing emotional trauma.”

She pointed out that the Pet Abduction Act came into force in England and Northern Ireland in August, with similar legislation being brought forward in Scotland.

Ms Thomas, a Labour backbencher who represents North Wales, said: “If we do not follow suit, Wales is in danger of being left behind.”

‘Unique distress’

The former deputy leader of Flintshire council warned that the existing Theft Act, which is relied on in Wales, is not a strong enough deterrent.

She said the 1968 Act fails to recognise that pets are sentient beings or the unique distress caused to an owner when a pet is stolen.

“This trauma cannot be compared to losing a phone or a wallet,” she told the Senedd.

Leading a debate on her proposal on January 8, Ms Thomas explained that police would be required to keep records to help determine the scale of the problem.

She said: “Dogs are being stolen for breeding in puppy farms, to be sold for profit, to be used as bait for dog-fighting rings, and kidnapped so that criminals can demand ransoms….

“The instances of cat theft have quadrupled since 2015, and Cats Protection believe that legislation is desperately needed to curb this increase fuelled by the rising price of kittens.”

‘Not good enough’

Janet Finch-Saunders, for the Conservatives, told the Senedd she did not know how she would cope if her nine-year-old dog, Alfie, was stolen.

Ms Finch Saunders, a former pet shop owner, said: “In 2023 alone, there were an estimated 2,300 dog thefts in England and Wales – with a 170% surge during the pandemic.

“Yet, only 16% of stolen dogs are reunited with their owners.”

She agreed that existing laws fail to recognise the deep bond between pets and their owners, with current penalties not reflecting the severity of the crime.

Ms Finch-Saunders said: “Wales, though, despite previous commitments to animal welfare has not yet legislated on this issue due to resource constraints. It’s not good enough. A beloved family pet should not be valued less in Wales than in other parts of the UK.”

‘Unnecessary’

Rhys ab Owen, a former barrister who sits as an independent, was against the proposal, arguing the current law is adequate and effective.

Mr ab Owen said the starting point, under current guidelines, is two years’ imprisonment up to a maximum sentence of seven years, noting the maximum in England is now five years.

He said: “We don’t have to blindly follow what England does, this was an unnecessary piece of legislation and the current law can easily be amended to deal with the concerns raised.”

Ms Thomas highlighted the case of gang members, who stole 16 cavalier king Charles spaniels – including one which was pregnant – yet only received suspended sentences.

Joyce Watson, a fellow Labour backbencher, supported the motion because pets are “so much more than property” and should not be classed the same as household items.

‘Not a priority’

Huw Irranca-Davies, Wales’ rural affairs secretary who is responsible for animal welfare, acknowledged that pet abduction can cause a great deal of distress.

But he said a pet abduction bill is not currently a priority for the Welsh Government, given the legal protections already in place.

Mr Irranca-Davies, who is also deputy first minister, said Welsh ministers will instead focus on the priorities set out in the 2021/26 animal welfare plan.

He told the Senedd: “The Welsh Government … does still retain the right to legislate in this area in future should this be necessary. But, at present, these really ambitious plans for animal welfare in Wales have to take our precedence.”

Senedd members backed the motion, 31-0, but the proposal is unlikely to proceed without the support of ministers who abstained in the non-binding vote.

