Wales rugby legend Brian Price dies aged 86

Former Wales and Newport captain Brian Price has died at the age of 86.

Second-row forward Price captained Wales to a Five Nations Triple Crown in 1969, six years after leading Newport to victory over New Zealand.

He also toured Australia and New Zealand with the 1966 British and Irish Lions, playing in all four Tests on that trip.

“We are extremely saddened to hear that Brian Price, one of the greatest players to have worn the Black & Amber jersey, has passed away,” Newport RFC posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We send our sincere condolences to Brian’s family, friends and everyone privileged enough to have known him.”

