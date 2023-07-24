Wales sees decrease in share of manufacturing exports to EU
Wales and most English regions are seeing a downward trend in their share of manufacturing exports to the EU, new research suggests.
The development shows a potential structural shift in the UK’s trade patterns, according to analysis published by Make UK and business advisory firm BDO.
The study of official data found that the UK’s share of manufacturing exports to the EU increased in 2022 to 52% from 50% in 2019.
But this was a result of increases in the share of exports to the EU from Northern Ireland and Scotland over the same period, without which the overall UK share of goods exports would also be on a downward trend.
Verity Davidge, director of policy at Make UK, said: “Given the EU remains the most important market for manufacturers, efforts still need to be made to improve the existing agreement with the EU to reduce barriers to trade.
“However, UK trade patterns may be undergoing a gradual shift with many companies continuing to look for opportunities in other markets. This has significant implications for export support and Government policy must reflect this.”
Richard Austin, of BDO, said: “These figures are reflective of the combined impact of Brexit, the pandemic and the Ukraine war.
“UK regions are the powerhouses of UK manufacturing but the body blows of the last few years are taking their toll. Manufacturers have warned that the shackles of red tape, supply chain pressures and rising costs are at risk of permanently undermining the competitiveness of UK goods.”
Well, unfortunately, according to recent suereys an awful lotof people in Cymru wish for more roads and are happy being chained to the idiots that REALLY wanted this…. We are reaping the benefit of people in Cymru beleiving that the Cymru, “Wales”, England and the “UK” are all the same thing. If people in Cymru weren’t so eager to ape everything the idiots over the land border do and so accepting of Saesneg imports like stunningly low education standards, the adoption of xenophobic attitudes and racism, a strong need to be told what to do and then tell others what… Read more »
Unfortunately Brexit was only too readily lapped up in places like Blaenau Gwent, by our own people, not by incomers. Far too many people in Ebbw Vale and surrounding area believed “Boris will sort it”. I’ve no idea why, but I see too much of it as I have family in Brynmawr.
You’re right, it’s too great a willingness to replicate the failed ideas of the Tories and New Labour instead of a distinctive approach which is weighing the nation down.