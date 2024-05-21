Wales set for three days of thunderstorm and rain warnings

Thunderstorms and intense downpours are set to hit Wales with weather warnings in place for the next three days.

A yellow weather warning is in place for the majority of Wales today (May 21) with thunderstorms likely to develop in places in the afternoon leading to some travel disruption and surface water flooding.

Frequent lightning strikes and hail may also be seen, the Met Office said.

Tuesday’s warning will remain in place from midday until 9pm.

Damage

People should expect possible spray and sudden flooding, which may cause power cuts, transport cancellations and damage to buildings.

Amy Bokota, a Met Office forecaster, said: “The downpours could be slow moving, and that’s the main trouble, the wind’s quite light at the moment so when they do form, they could be quite slow moving and intense.”

“Where you see them they could be quite intense and dramatic, but not everywhere’s going to see them and some places just down the road could be completely fine and shower and thunderstorm-free.”

Rain

It will come before an area of low pressure approaches the UK from the east tomorrow, bringing heavy, prolonged rainfall to eastern parts of the country.

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain is in place for north Wales on Wednesday (May 22) from 00:15 and is expected to last until 6pm Thursday.

