Wales ‘solidarity tax’ on higher earners, call from Plaid leader Adam Price

The Leader of Plaid Cymru, Adam Price MS, has today called for a “solidarity tax” on higher earners to help protect public services in Wales.

Speaking in Questions to the First Minister today in the Senedd, Mr Price said that it’s right that those with the “broadest shoulders should be asked to carry the highest burden”.

Referring to comments made by the Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves on the BBC Radio 4 Today programme, where she confirmed Labour would not raise any taxes in the short term, Mr Price questioned where a Labour UK Government would get the resources necessary “to defend the public services, to do something about the crisis in the NHS here in Wales through the Barnett formula consequential, and pay public sector workers a decent wage.”

Mr Price asked Mark Drakeford whether he would consider using income tax levers to raise a ‘solidarity tax’ in Wales to help protect ordinary working people against a new round of austerity measures from the Tory Westminster government.

Spain recently announced that it would introduce a solidarity tax, while Germany already has a solidarity surcharge in place.

‘Protect our most vulnerable’

Leader of Plaid Cymru Adam Price MS said: “A solidarity tax is often introduced by countries facing crisis. Now, in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis made far worse by a Tory Westminster government hell-bent on punishing the poorest, Welsh Government must act to protect our most vulnerable, using all the powers in its possession.

“That’s why we’re calling for a solidarity tax which works on the socialist principle that the broadest shoulders should be asked to carry the highest burden. Spain is introducing a solidarity tax. Germany already has one. In these difficult times it is something that we must now consider in Wales.

“In the face of a new round of Tory austerity measures, it’s right that the people of Wales should be able to look to their government for protection.

“Welsh Government has the power to act to protect our most vulnerable from the worst effects of the cost-of-living crisis – they should use that power, without further delay.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

