Wales’ teachers to get 5% pay rise in September, Education Minister says

Wales’ teachers will receive a 5% pay rise in September, the Education Minister has said.

He said that he accepted the recommendations of the latest report by the Independent Welsh Pay Review Body on teachers’ pay and conditions, but would keep next year’s potential rise under review due to economic uncertainties.

A 5% uplift in pay from September 2022 would result in a starting salary for new teachers of £28,866 and the salaries of more experienced classroom teachers will rise to £44,450 – an increase of £2,117.

“I am very proud of our commitment to social partnership working across the public sector in Wales to solve problems and find solutions to the economic, social and other challenges that face Wales at this present time,” Jeremy Miles said.

“I am committed to finding ways we can continue to reward and recognise our teachers here in Wales through this difficult economic period and it is through our social partnership approach combined with the independent expertise of the IWPRB that I am able to make this announcement today.”

Recommendations

He added that he accepted “in principle” the recommendations for teachers’ pay and conditions made by the Independent Welsh Pay Review Body for 2023:

An uplift of 3.5% to all statutory scale points on all pay scales and all allowances for 2023/24 subject to a review if there is a significant change in economic conditions compared with the current forecasts.

That the starting salary for teachers is increased to at least £30,000 from September 2023.

“The IWPRB recommendation that, given the current economic uncertainties and pressures, future awards from September 2023 need to be kept under review is a sensible precaution I propose that these should therefore be used as a planning assumption, subject to such a review,” Jeremy Miles said.

“I will now be inviting written comments from key stakeholders within the next eight weeks on the IWPRB’s report as well as on my response to the IWPRB key recommendations, including the proposed increases to teachers’ pay.”

