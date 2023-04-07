Wales to enjoy sunny start to the long Easter weekend

Wales is set to enjoy a sunny opening to the long Easter weekend after a frosty start in places.

The Met Office said the weather is widely set to be “fine and relatively nice” over the four-day holiday with “some sunshine” before “rain for most places” on Bank Holiday Monday.

Wales is expected to be rain-free and enjoy sunny spells on Good Friday, with highs of 15C predicted in Cardiff.

Similar conditions are likely on Saturday, when “the vast majority” of the UK can expect “spells of sunshine” after a “frosty start”, with highs of 14C to 16C.

Easter Sunday could then be the “warmest day of the year so far”, with highs of up to 18C expected in parts of the UK.

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: “Bright or sunny spells will make it feel very pleasant indeed, with temperatures potentially reaching 18C across parts of the Midlands into Wales and the South East, mid-teens fairly widely elsewhere away from the North Sea coast, although parts of Norfolk into Yorkshire could feel a bit warmer.”

David Oliver, a Met Office deputy chief forecaster, said: “During the second half of the Easter weekend the Atlantic will increasingly exert its influence.

“A frontal system is expected to move in from the west and displace the high pressure lying across the UK.

“This will spread rain across all areas during the latter part of Easter Sunday and through Easter Monday, although there is some uncertainty regarding its exact timing.

“Once the rain clears blustery showers are likely to follow in its wake across many areas.”

Monday will “be a slightly fresher day but nonetheless still relatively warm”, Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

