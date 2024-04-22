Wales to face Fiji, Australia and South Africa in autumn internationals

Wales will play autumn internationals against Fiji, Australia and South Africa next season.

Two of the Principality Stadium Tests – Fiji and Australia – will be Sunday games, the Welsh Rugby Union announced.

Fiji will provide Wales’ opening opposition on November 10, followed by the Wallabies seven days later, then the world champion Springboks on November 23.

Wales beat Fiji and Australia at the World Cup in France last year, while they also face South Africa at Twickenham on June 22 before two away Tests against Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies during early July.

WRU executive director of rugby Nigel Walker said: “This is an exciting Autumn Nations Series schedule for Wales, with fixtures against three key southern hemisphere opposition in quick succession.

“We look forward to welcoming Fiji, Australia and South Africa to the Principality Stadium this November as we celebrate the stadium’s 25th anniversary.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

