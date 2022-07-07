Wales will be treated with the ‘same disdain’ whoever replaces Boris Johnson say Plaid Cymru

Wales will be treated with the ‘same disdain’ whoever replaces Boris Johnson, according to Plaid Cymru’s leadership.

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price and Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts said that the chaos over the last 48 hours showed that Britain was a “failing state”.

Their comments came after Boris Johnson pledged to give up being Prime Minister once a successor was chosen in the autumn.

But while they welcomed the fact that he had “finally” fallen “on his sword,” Plaid Cymru said he had made a “shambolic circus of UK democracy”.

“Don’t be fooled, his successor will treat the electorate with the same disdain. Wales deserves so much better and we have a duty to demand it,” they said.

“This latest Conservative psychodrama only serves to shine a light on what many of us already know – Britain is a failing state.

“The outgoing Prime Minister has unleashed unprecedented damage on our devolution settlement. Powers have been rolled back, legislation has been unilaterally scrapped, and conventions have been relentlessly ignored.

“Tory candidates have a chance to prove us wrong. They could promise a fundamental rethink of the way Westminster interacts with Welsh devolution. They could promise to respect for our institutions and our requests for further devolved powers. Given their track record, we already know they won’t.

“As a Tory beauty contest begins between desperate hopefuls, we in Wales must remember that we have never elected a majority of Tory MPs. We must now redouble efforts to strengthen our own democracy in stark contrast to this Westminster circus.”

‘Damaging’

Meanwhile, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said there will be a “widespread sense of relief” as the Prime Minister prepares to stand down.

On Twitter she said: “There will be a widespread sense of relief that the chaos of the last few days (indeed months) will come to an end, though notion of Boris Johnson staying on as PM until autumn seems far from ideal, and surely not sustainable?”

She added that the Prime Minister was “manifestly unfit” to be Prime Minister, claiming that the events of this week shows the “Westminster system is broken”.

“For (Scotland) the democratic deficit inherent in Westminster government doesn’t get fixed with a change of PM.

“None of the alternative Tory PMs would ever be elected in Scotland. And in policy terms, it is hard to see what real difference hard Brexit supporting Labour offers.

“Independence only happens if a majority living in Scotland choose it – but there is no doubt it offers the real and permanent alternative to Westminster, and the opportunity to fulfil our potential at home and play our part as a good global citizen. It’s time for that choice.”

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said the news was “welcome” but, echoing the sentiment of the First Minister, said it “changes very little” for Scotland.

“Whoever replaces him, Scotland will still be saddled with a Tory government we didn’t vote for imposing Brexit, austerity cuts and damaging policies against Scotland’s will,” he said.

“And with all the Westminster parties fully signed up to a hard Brexit, it is clear a change of government alone cannot provide the real change that Scotland needs.”

Mr Blackford said the only way to escape the damage of Westminster control” was through Scottish independence.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

