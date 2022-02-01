Wales would govern itself with ‘decency and competence missing from Westminster’ says Lib Dem Lord

A Welsh Liberal Democrats peer has said that if independent Wales would govern itself with a “competence that is missing from Westminster”.

He was responding to the continued pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to stand down over a series of parties and other gatherings at Number 10 Downing Street during lockdown.

Lord Roberts of Llandudno posted a message on Twitter alongside a picture of a ‘Welcome to Wales’ sign.

“I’ve always seen myself as British, but right now, I’m pretty sure that if Wales could govern itself, then it would do so with a degree of decency, honour, integrity and competence that is missing from Westminster,” he said.

Labour Senedd Member Alun Davies responded to Lord Roberts’ message to say: “I suspect that the actions and attitudes of the current UK Govt towards us are making many people question these things.”

In September of last year, Lord Roberts had asked in the House of Lords whether the UK could move towards “four separate nations co-operating in a federal system, each with equal status.”

He was also in the House of Lords today, and asked a question about disabled facilities at railways.

