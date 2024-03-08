Walkers urged to close gates after pony is injured in cattle grid

Walkers are being urged to follow the countryside code and close gates behind them, after a pony became trapped in a cattle grid after a gate was left open.

On Tuesday 5 March, the Crickhowell, Talgarth and Pontardawe crews were called to an incident in Llangatwg, Powys.

“Local celebrity”

Crews responded to a 21-year-old Shetland pony called Teifi, who had become trapped in a cattle grid.

To avoid Teifi becoming distressed, the vet who was also in attendance sedated him and crews proceeded to utilise road traffic collision and animal rescue equipment to release him from the cattle grid.

Crews left the scene almost four hours later.

Following the incident, Teifi’s owner, Beth Watkins said: “I’m incredibly grateful to the Fire and Rescue Service crews for their help in rescuing Teifi.

“They meticulously planned his release and showed great care towards him throughout the incident.

“I’m pleased to say that Teifi is recovering well and he’s since become quite the local celebrity!”

The Countryside Code

Teifi was able to reach the cattle grid due to a gate being left open by walkers on a right of way through the farm that he lives on.

The Countryside Code urges all those who use the countryside, coast, parks and waterways to always leave gates and property as they are found and to follow instructions on signs.

Farmers and landowners may close gates to keep animals in or leave them open to give access to food and water.

More information on the Countryside Code can be found here.

