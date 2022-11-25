Walking charity launches appeal to improve paths in Wales

Ramblers Cymru has launched a fundraising campaign calling on the public to help them improve paths and access in Wales.

“At over 20,000 miles long, our path network (public rights of way) crosses mountains and moorland, clifftops and commons, fields and urban fringes,” said Ramblers Cymru.

“It connects us to nature and to each other. However, the state of our path network does not reflect the popularity of walking.

“Ramblers Cymru estimates that around 50% of our paths are difficult to use or blocked, preventing people from enjoying the all-important health and wellbeing benefits of connecting to nature.

“To tackle this, Ramblers Cymru has launched a Crowdfunding appeal dedicated to improving routes across Wales through its Paths to Wellbeing project and other access work. With support from the public, Ramblers Cymru want to put walking back at the heart of our communities and help open the way for more of us to enjoy walking.

Alongside the campaign, Ramblers Cymru is also continuing its call for Welsh Government to provide fair funding for the path network.

The pledge has already collected more than 1,500 signatories.

Angela Charlton, director of Ramblers Cymru said: “Our paths are the gateways to our communities, they help us stay fit and healthy and connect us with our green spaces and nature. Unfortunately, they are often undervalued and underappreciated, and a lack of investment and care makes it impossible for many of them to be used.

“At Ramblers Cymru we want to be part of the solution, our amazing path maintenance groups and Paths to Wellbeing project working with communities, volunteers, local authorities and environmental organisations is making progress. But we need public support to do more, so that we don’t lose these paths, but instead protect and enjoy them for current and future generations.”

