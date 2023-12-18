‘Wall of shame’ against sea pollution created at beach with ‘poor’ water quality rating

A ‘wall of shame’ has been created at a popular beach to raise the issue of ‘poor’ sea water quality which the public has been told not to swim in.

Members and supporters of the Barry & Vale Green Party took to the pebbles of Watchtower beach, Barry to build a wall of shame with messages from local people written in chalk. Their aim was to embarrass local politicians to put pressure on Welsh Water and the Vale Council into stopping the pollution.

The latest sea water quality tests have given the water a “poor” rating and the Vale of Glamorgan Council are now asking people not to swim there.

‘Poor’ rating

Local Green campaigner and Knap resident, Robert Curtis, told the press: “I would like to thank all the wonderful local people who supported our local Green party campaign over the weekend to raise the issue of environmental damage of sewage pollution on our seas and beaches.

“We have been highlighting the recent ‘Poor’ water test results of the sea water at Watchtower bay on the Knap.

“It is shocking that the Vale council have been advising people not to swim there but what they really need to do is to put pressure on both Welsh Water and the Welsh Government to take urgent action to stop sewage pollution… protecting both our beaches and seas.”

Wildlife

Mr Curtis added: “We believe the pollution is from two sources: the first is from the storm sewer outlet adjacent the Parade Gardens, which is the responsibility of Welsh Water and the second is from the Knap lake itself and the swan and geese faeces build up, which is the responsibility of the Vale of Glamorgan Council.

“Both organisations need to treat the effluent before it discharges into the sea. Both human sea users and marine wildlife deserve a clean and healthy environment.”

