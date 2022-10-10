Warm hubs opening across Cardiff to support those struggling to pay their fuel bills

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Cardiff Council’s hubs and libraries network will be providing a warm space to residents from today.

Those who are concerned about the rising cost of heating their own home are being encouraged to seek out their local hub or library.

Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, Cllr Lynda Thorne, said: “Warm welcome spaces are just part of a package of support we are working on for residents to combat the cost of living pressures affecting everyone right now.”

At the ‘warm welcome spaces’, residents will be able to pop in for a free hot drink, have a chat with staff and others, and if they wish, find out about any services available in the hub that could support them.

Cllr Thorne said that the warm spaces will also offer the chance for people to meet others in the community, read the paper or pick up a book from the library, and take part in some of the activities that the council’s hubs and libraries host throughout the week.

She added: “Our friendly staff can also help people with their cost of living concerns – not just about the rising cost of energy, but by supporting people to claim everything they are entitled to, accessing food if that’s a worry, or providing advice and practical solutions for any debts they may have.

“We’re here to help everyone through this crisis, no matter what their situation – renters or homeowners, people in work, retired people – everyone. We’re all feeling the pinch, so I strongly urge anyone struggling to get in touch as soon as possible so we can help with your worries.”

Grants

The council is also working with Cardiff Third Sector Council (C3SC) to provide some small grants for third sector groups looking to set up their own warm spaces.

The Loneliness and Isolation Fund will provide funding of up to £1,500 for groups looking to cover costs such as venue hire, promotion and marketing, or delivering services in new ways.

The Warm Spaces Fund will provide grants of up to £500 and will be available to community centres, community venues and places of worship.

Both programmes are now open for application. The deadline for submission is 5pm on October 24.

People are welcome to call into any of the city’s hubs or libraries during their usual opening hours. Visit www.cardiffhubs.co.uk for details.

For cost of living support from the Council’s Money Advice team, call the Adviceline on 029 2087 1071, email advicehub@cardiff.gov.uk or visit www.cardiffmoneyadvice.co.uk

