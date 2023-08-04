Warning issued for heavy rain and wind this weekend

Unseasonably windy weather will affect parts of Wales on Saturday which could lead to disruption to travel and outdoor activities.

Gusts of up to 65mph are set to batter coasts and rail passengers are warned of cancellations and delays.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind in parts of Wales from 6am on Saturday until 9pm the same day.

Parts of south Wales could see gusts of up to 50mph while coastal areas are at risk of 60-65mph wind speeds, the weather service said.

Forecasters have warned there is a chance that some roads and bridges could close and power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

There is also a small chance of injuries from flying debris, and large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, as well as to temporary structures and tents

Concern

Met Office spokesperson Nicola Maxey said that in Wales the high wind speeds are the “greater concern” and could be “quite impactful” for holidaymakers camping and caravanning near the seaside.

Ms Maxey also said: “The low pressure system is pushing off across from the Atlantic. So, it’s pushing into the west side of the UK crossing, say, from the Atlantic pushing out towards the east side as we go through Saturday and clearing by the time we reach Sunday.

“Sunday’s likely to be a more showery day, not so much sunshine, there is a chance there could be some sunshine for the south and south west and in that sunshine, it’ll feel warmer, but still showers around.”

Over the last week, some of parts of Wales have seen flooding and train delays.

