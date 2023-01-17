Warning of ‘significant disruption’ on February 1 amid mass strike action

A mass walkout across multiple sectors will land on the same day resulting in “significant disruption” on February 1.

Schools, the rail network and PCS public servants will all take part in strike action and is expected to be the toughest day since the winter of strikes began.

Train drivers with Aslef and the RMT unions are the latest to confirm they will take action on February 1, joining National Education Union teachers in Wales and around 100,000 civil servants in the PCS.

The Welsh Government has maintained throughout the weeks of walkouts that without the support of Westminster, they are unable to meet pay demands.

The UK Government has condemned the “significant disruption” the widespread strikes will cause.

The action coincides with protests by the Trades Union Congress against the Government’s legislation aimed at ensuring minimum levels of staffing are maintained during strikes in key workplaces.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We’re in no doubt that this strike action, some of which will fall on the same day or days, will cause significant disruption to the public – whether it’s children having their education disrupted or the public trying to go about their daily lives on their commute.

“We don’t think it’s the right course of action, we continue to call unions to step away from the picket lines and continue with discussions.”

A series of meetings of the Cobra emergency committee have already been held by the UK Government to discuss the response to strikes, and more are expected in the lead-up to the February 1 action.

“We have seen that we have been able to significantly mitigate against some of the challenges that would have otherwise been posed by some of these strikes,” the Prime Minister’s spokesman said.

