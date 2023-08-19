Warnings of heavy rain and strong winds remain in force

Warnings for heavy rain and strong winds remain in force across parts of Wales after Storm Betty brought wet and windy weather across the country.

Some areas saw heavy downpours and gusts of wind on Friday with the arrival of the second named storm in August.

A warning for strong winds remains in force until around noon on Saturday for western parts of Wales.

The Met Office said there could be a risk of injuries and danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

Gusts of wind may also cause damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, and travel could be affected.

There remains a potential for power cuts and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

Met Office chief meteorologist Jason Kelly said the storm had been expected to have the most impact in Ireland and many reported a restless night as homes were battered by wind and rain.

Betty is the second storm named in August, following Storm Antoni which occurred earlier this month.

This is the second time since storm naming was introduced in 2015 that two storms have been named in August, following Ellen and Francis in August 2020.

