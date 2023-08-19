Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Warnings of heavy rain and strong winds remain in force

19 Aug 2023 2 minute read
Heavy rain

Warnings for heavy rain and strong winds remain in force across parts of Wales after Storm Betty brought wet and windy weather across the country.

Some areas saw heavy downpours and gusts of wind on Friday with the arrival of the second named storm in August.

A warning for strong winds remains in force until around noon on Saturday for western parts of Wales.

The Met Office said there could be a risk of injuries and danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

Gusts of wind may also cause damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, and travel could be affected.

There remains a potential for power cuts and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

Met Office chief meteorologist Jason Kelly said the storm had been expected to have the most impact in Ireland and many reported a restless night as homes were battered by wind and rain.

Betty is the second storm named in August, following Storm Antoni which occurred earlier this month.

This is the second time since storm naming was introduced in 2015 that two storms have been named in August, following Ellen and Francis in August 2020.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Glen
Glen
2 hours ago

Is every low pressure system now going to be a named storm?

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.