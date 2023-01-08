Warnings of rail disruption as latest phase of South Wales Metro engineering works get underway

South Wales rail passengers are being warned to check before travelling due to extensive engineering works taking place over the next 20 days

The work is the latest phase of the transformation of the Core Valley Lines (CVL) for the South Wales Metro.

The railway between Radyr and Pontypridd will be closed between Sunday 8 January and Friday 27 January, with the exception of Thursday 12 and Friday 13 January.

Additionally, services will also be suspended between Cardiff Central and Radyr between Sunday 8 January and Wednesday 11 January.

Between Saturday 14 January and Sunday 22 January, there will also be no services north of Pontypridd to Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil.

TfW is encouraging passengers to check for the latest travel information before making their journeys. This can be found on the TfW website and app.

During the closures, replacement bus services will be in operation. In addition to these, rail tickets will also be accepted on selected local bus services.

Work taking place will include the installation of overhead line equipment and foundations for new signals. The railway embankment will be widened at Pentre-bach station, and upgrades will be made to Devil’s Footbridge and Quakers Yard Footbridge.

TfW will also be carrying out major gas diversion works along the Treherbert Line.

Buses

During the closure, tickets will be accepted on the following bus routes:

Cardiff Central to Radyr (via the City Line) – Cardiff Bus services 21, 23, 24, 25, 61 and 63

Cardiff Central – 25 service from Wood Street, 21 23 and 24 Service from Westgate Street

Waun-gron Park – 61 Service on Waungron Road

Fairwater – 61 Service from the Health Centre (Plas Mawr Road)

Danescourt – 63 Service on Danescourt Way.

Radyr – 63 From Heol Isaf

Cardiff Central to Pontypridd – TrawsCymru T4 (operated by Stagecoach)

Cardiff Central – T4 from Greyfriars Road (Customers can train to Queen Street and walk to Greyfriars Road instead of walking the whole route)

Cardiff Queen Street – T4 from Greyfriars Road

Cathays – T4 from Greyfriars Road

Llandaf – 24 and 25 Services from Station Road

Radyr – 63 from Heol Isaf

Pontypridd – T4 from Pontypridd Bus Station

Information posters will also be displayed at stations across the affected lines and the TfW JourneyCheck website will be updated to inform passengers of the latest situation.

