Waste transfer station given green light despite concern about smells

Richard Evans – Local Democracy Reporter

A council planning committee granted permission for a waste transfer station as concerns about noise and bad smells were dismissed.

At the Bodlondeb meeting, councillors discussed Conwy’s application for the Llandudno Junction site, which includes associated depot buildings, outbuildings, and cabin offices at plot 1 Ffordd Maelgwn.

The site is part of the Tre Marl Industrial Estate.

Objection

But Conwy Town Council had objected to the plans during the consultation process, citing concerns about noise, smells, night working, and light pollution.

In an objection letter, town councillor Tracey Hughes also questioned whether residents living in the houses backing onto the site had been consulted.

But Conwy County Council’s cabinet member for infrastructure, transport, and facilities Cllr Goronwy Edwards spoke in favour of the application.

Cllr Edwards was speaking in the place of cabinet member for neighbourhood and the environment Cllr Geoff Stewart, who had a hospital appointment.

Fuel costs

“Waste from Conwy’s refuse collection rounds will be delivered here and then bulked and transported to Deeside,” said Cllr Edwards.

“The site goes part way to meeting Conwy’s future requirements for waste infrastructure and maintaining our performance as one of the highest recycling counties in the whole of Wales.

“The site will be modern in design to all the latest environmental standards. From the outside, it will look like a large industrial building similar to the others on the Tre Marl Industrial Estate.

“Construction of the waste transfer station at this central location close to the A55 and A470 junction will reduce fuel costs and carbon emissions from refuse collection vehicles, maintaining efficiency and minimising travel time for street cleaning, parks, and highway vehicles.”

He added: “The transport assessment showed that the traffic impact of the development would be minimal and fall below the threshold of a detailed traffic assessment.”

Traffic

Cllr Edwards then said traffic to and from the site would be outside peak hours, with vehicles setting out and returning early in the morning and later in the afternoon.

He added: “The environmental risk assessment showed that the proposal site would not have any adverse environmental impacts on the surrounding area.”

Cllr Edwards said most of the waste transfer would be carried out within the building, adding that food would not be processed at the site, as this was a misconception made by Conwy Town Council.

Cllr Chris Cater proposed councillors backed the plans, and this was seconded by Cllr Stephen Price.

But Abergele councillor Andrew Wood didn’t agree with the proposal.

“Most people wouldn’t know I’ve been closely involved with the waste transfer station since 2021,” he said.

“Bearing in mind it is a brownfield site, it is totally unsuitable to be next to the business centre, food outlets, cinema, and so forth.

“We do have a suitable site, which I keep telling everybody about, in Abergele, which is 10 hectres of space at Gofer tip which we can develop which belong to us.”

He added: “The main issue for me, not just the noise and the traffic, is the (access) road. It does not seem to be suitable if you put a footway there. That road is totally unsuitable for 38-ton HGVs as it is. It is virtually a single-track road.”

The planning committee voted in favour of the development, with only Cllr Wood voting against the plans.

