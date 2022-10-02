Watch: All the speeches and images from the Cardiff march for independence
Up to 10,000 people joined a march organised by All Under One Banner Cymru and YesCymru for Welsh independence in the centre of Cardiff on Saturday.
The march was the second organised since the lifting of Covid restrictions earlier this year and returned to the capital where the first march for independence was held in May 2019.
Looping through the centre of Cardiff, marchers took over an hour and a quarter to complete the mile-and a half route, through packed streets before returning to the starting point in Windsor Place.
There, marchers gathered to hear speakers including actor Julian Lewis Jones, who plays Boremund Baratheon in hit HBO Game Of Thrones prequel, House Of The Dragon, and the Irish comedian, Tadhg Hickey.
Iconic
Wildlife tv presenter Iolo Williams made an appearance by video link to offer his support to the thousands of marchers.
There was also a moving screening of the iconic speech at the independence march in Merthyr Tydfil in September 2019 by the broadcaster and former Wales rugby captain Eddie Butler, who tragically died last month.
Former Plaid Cymru leader Dafydd Wigley wrapped things up with a barnstorming speech in the company of another Welsh icon, Dafydd Iwan.
Julian Lewis Jones
Activist Ajit Cheviz speaking at the AUOB march
Head of YesCymru, Gwern Gwynfil
Harriet Protheroe Soltani from AUOB and Labour for an Indy Wales
Dafydd Wigley and Dafydd Iwan
You find only a minority in Wales benefit from this false British Union. They are rewarded for their disloyalty & tretchery with positions of authority & influence over Welsh society by the English establishment. And if the silent majority in Wales do nothing will allow those responsible for all our ills the freedom to act with impunity.
#YesCymru 🏴✊ #Annibyniaeth 🏴✊ #BritishUnionism 🇬🇧 ☣️
I saw some of the speeches. I also saw Martin Johnes’s comments on Twitter afterwards. He had a fair point. If our appeal to the Welsh public is based on an account of our oppression, we won’t convince them. Yes, demonstrate how the UK is broken. Make the case to establish a Democratic Welsh State. Then present views across the political spectrum as to what we can do when a Welsh Government is able to fully exercise Welsh Sovereignty on our behalf and according to our mandate. That is when we win hearts and minds.