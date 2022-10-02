Watch: All the speeches and images from the Cardiff march for independence

Up to 10,000 people joined a march organised by All Under One Banner Cymru and YesCymru for Welsh independence in the centre of Cardiff on Saturday.

The march was the second organised since the lifting of Covid restrictions earlier this year and returned to the capital where the first march for independence was held in May 2019.

Looping through the centre of Cardiff, marchers took over an hour and a quarter to complete the mile-and a half route, through packed streets before returning to the starting point in Windsor Place.

There, marchers gathered to hear speakers including actor Julian Lewis Jones, who plays Boremund Baratheon in hit HBO Game Of Thrones prequel, House Of The Dragon, and the Irish comedian, Tadhg Hickey.

Iconic

Wildlife tv presenter Iolo Williams made an appearance by video link to offer his support to the thousands of marchers.

There was also a moving screening of the iconic speech at the independence march in Merthyr Tydfil in September 2019 by the broadcaster and former Wales rugby captain Eddie Butler, who tragically died last month.

Former Plaid Cymru leader Dafydd Wigley wrapped things up with a barnstorming speech in the company of another Welsh icon, Dafydd Iwan.

Julian Lewis Jones

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Activist Ajit Cheviz speaking at the AUOB march

Head of YesCymru, Gwern Gwynfil

Harriet Protheroe Soltani from AUOB and Labour for an Indy Wales

Dafydd Wigley and Dafydd Iwan

Gallery

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

If you’ve got any pictures you would like to share with us, email us or post them on our Twitter feed.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

