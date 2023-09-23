Watch Live: all the speeches from the March for Independence in Bangor

A large roaring dragon led the March for Independence, organised by YesCymru and AUOBCymru, taking place in Bangor this weekend.

The 10-metre-long Welsh Dragon was crafted by the artist-led organisation ‘Small World Theatre’.

It led thousands of marchers who have attended with flags, posters and banners gathering in Glanrafon Car Park from 11 am, while the march itself started at 1pm.

The dragon then guided marchers through Bangor High Street, onto Glynne Road, and then down Deiniol Road before returning to Glanrafon Car Park for the rally from 2pm.

Figures such as Rhun ap Iorwerth MS, Sera Cracroft, Joseph Gnagbo, Bryn Fôn, Fleur De Lys, and others take to the stage at the rally for Welsh independence with Karen Wynne as MC.

Follow the live feed from Bangor with all the speeches from the rally following the March for Independence

The event also included an Indy Market which will take place adjacent to Glanrafon Car Park, at the Old Bowling Green until to 4 pm showcasing what organisers say is a diverse array of organisations and local businesses.

Following the rally, an afternoon of folk music will take place between 3 pm and 5 pm at Tafarn y Glôb in Upper Bangor.

Heading into the evening, the “Indy Gig” will take place at Theatr Bryn Terfel, Pontio, featuring performances by Fleur De Lys, Tara Bandito, 3 Hwr Doeth, and Maes Parcio. Tickets for this event are available through the Pontio Website.

