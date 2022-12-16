Watch: Amazing video of Welsh-speaking children from Ukraine melts hearts online

An amazing video of children from Ukraine who have learnt Welsh since arriving in the country has melted hearts online.

The report by Newyddion S4C features Sofiia, who is eight, Natalia, who is nine, and Danylo, 11, who have been learning Welsh at Ysgol Moelfre on Moelfre.

The video has already been shared hundreds of times across social media with viewers surprised and how well they spoke the language after only starting to learn Welsh in September.

Anglesey has a policy which means that all schools in the county teach through the medium of Welsh, and all pupils are fully bilingual by the time they are 11 years old.

The island has two Welsh Immersion Units to support pupils who come from outside Wales, where they spend 12 weeks before returning to their schools.

Sofiia, who is from Kryvyi Rih – the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky – told Newyddion S4C that she had enjoyed every aspect of learning the language.

He says: “I like to write, read and a little bit of singing. I speak Welsh with friends at school.”

Natalia from Odessa, added: “I love Welsh.

“I’m learning animals, dressing, weather, eating, fruit. I want to learn Welsh because it helps me.”

She added that her favourite word so far is “archfarchnad” – the supermarket.

Danylo from Bronytsia, in the Lviv region said that he enjoys speaking to his friends in Welsh.

“I like to play football with friends, and I do that in Welsh,” he said.

The video drew a strong reaction on social media with BBC presenter Owain Wyn Eavans saying in Welsh: “This is special.”

Bedwyr Morgan added: “Amazing! And congratulations to the teachers of Ysgol Moelfre. Great.”

Caryl Owen Davies added: “Wow! These kids are incredible.”

