Watch: Andrew RT Davies sparks anger after claiming people of Rhondda want UK Govt to deal with small boats ‘mayhem’

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies has insisted the people of Rhondda want the UK Government to “deal” with the issue of small boat crossings causing “mayhem” to the immigration system.

The bold claims were made by the leader of the Welsh Tories in a social media video posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

In the video, the Senedd regional member for south Wales central spoke near an empty road outside Rhondda Golf Club beside Joel James MS where the pair were due to host a ‘politics and pint’ session.

The Tory leader described the people of Rhondda as “really welcoming” because they want to “see the UK Government helping Ukrainian refugees”.

but Davies goes on to allege that the people of Rhondda also want to see Westminster “dealing with the small boats issue” because “many migrants are coming across the Channel causing mayhem”.

He added: “They [the people of Rhondda] like what they’ve heard from the UK Government, they want this problem solved. Let’s get it implemented, let’s get it sorted out.”

South Wales Central MS, Joel James then chips in beside Davies stating that he was there during election night in Rhondda, Cynon Valley and Pontypridd when they all “voted overwhelmingly to leave the EU”.

Barely audible due to distorted sound quality Mr James said: “It’s only the Conservatives that are dealing with this. Labour time and time again have dismissed their democratic will.”

The video ends with Andrew RT Davies, encouraging people to get in touch should they want him to host a ‘politics and a pint’ event in their local area.

The supposed claims of what the people in Rhondda are concerned about continued in the comment section beneath the video with RT Davies posting: “People in the Rhondda are very concerned about illegal immigration.”

One Twitter user questioned why the two MS’s were unable to find any members of the public in Rhondda willing to vent their concerns on camera.

A Rhondda resident also commented beneath the video: “I’m from the Rhondda and my concern is the people who can’t afford to heat their homes or cannot afford to feed their families because of the government failings you talk so much nonsense can’t stand you, not many people can.”

Another Twitter user rejected the Tory leader’s suggestions with a post that read: “Rubbish, I’m from Treherbert and I don’t give a toss about immigrants. They didn’t shut down my library or my swimming pool, you did!! You lot will be out on your arse at the next GE and sliding into oblivion. Your desperate distractions after 13 years of power are pathetic.”

