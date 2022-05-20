Watch: Anti-Brexit protestor Steve Bray disrupts Welsh Conservative conference dinner

Anti-Brexit protestor Steve Bray disrupted the Welsh Conservative dinner following their conference in Newtown, Powys

The man from Port Talbot best known for chanting ‘stop Brexit’ on College Green outside Westminster managed to break into their function room. The Welsh Conservatives said that the police had been called.

He posted a video of himself online telling the Welsh Conservatives “Go Boris – definitely, go Boris.”

He was then escorted out of the building.

Addressing the Tory conference in Wales. Then I get assaulted and robbed. pic.twitter.com/kEF3AdoDTm — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) May 20, 2022

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had appeared on the conference stage that afternoon, using the occasion to announce that a new nuclear reactor would be coming to Trawsfynydd, Gwynedd.

“Today I can tell you that we’re looking to build another small modular reactor on the site at Trawsfynydd,” he said, describing it as “fantastic news”.

Speaking to the press later, he said that he was “very grateful” to the Met Police for the work they had done on the partygate investigation.

“I think that we would just need to wait for Sue Gray to report, and then as I’ve said – fingers crossed that will be very soon – I’ll be saying some more next week,” he added.

It is understood the Prime Minister and Ms Gray held at least one meeting to update on the report’s progress while it was being drafted, but that its contents were not discussed.

