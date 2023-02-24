Watch: Audience member humiliates David TC Davies in BBC Question Time put down

An audience member left David TC Davies lost for words during a BBC Question Time programme in Cardiff after he attacked the Labour Party.

The Secretary of State for Wales said Kier Starmer’s plans to follow five national missions if he wins the next election was his “11th relaunch” since taking over from Jeremy Corbyn.

A young female audience member took it upon herself to call out the Tory minister’s comments by reminding him that the UK Government is currently on its third Conservative prime minster in just six months.

Tory minister, David TC Davies said: “I think we should congratulate Kier on his 11th relaunch, his second this year already.

“What we got from him was a load of unfunded spending commitments which would lead to higher taxes and borrowing.

“And of course we already know what Labour’s attitude is towards the economy and towards growth because we’ve got a Labour government right here in Wales and their latest announcement last week was that they’re not going to build any more roads.”

The audience member came out swinging at TC Davies’s comments saying: “I think it’s bizarre to hear the Conservative minister complain that we’ve had 11 relaunches under Labour when we’ve had three Conservative prime ministers in just the last six months.

“Labour may have had 11 relaunches, but Keir Starmer’s been a much longer term leader who frankly appears a lot more trustworthy and stable.” “I think it’s bizarre to hear the Conservative minister complain that we’ve had 11 relaunches under Labour when we’ve had three Conservative prime ministers in just the past six months” This #bbcqt audience member argues that Keir Starmer appears stablehttps://t.co/zZOS4z0OnZ pic.twitter.com/3X7cjvtGfM — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) February 23, 2023 Davies TC Davies was lost for words at the put down and responded to the statement from the audience member by shrugging his shoulders. Current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took over from Liz Truss who lasted only 49 days in the job – a demise compared with the shelf life of a lettuce. Truss had taken over from Boris Johnson who resigned after a flood of Tory minsters handed in their resignation over the PM’s handling of sexual harassment allegations against MP Chris Pincher.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

