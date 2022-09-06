Watch: Being obsessed by Wrexham a ‘living, breathing, screaming nightmare’ says Ryan Reynolds

Loving Wrexham AFC and being “obsessed” with the team’s success is now a “living, breathing, screaming nightmare for me, all the live long day” co-owner Ryan Reynolds has said.

Appearing on Good Morning America to plug their new Welcome to Wrexham show, he and co-owner Rob McElhenney said that being the custodian of a stadium “originally built when Thomas Jefferson was President of the United States” was a “serious responsibility”.

The hit docuseries chronicles the purchase and stewardship of Wrexham AFC by the two Hollywood actors, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, with four of eight episodes having aired so far.

Asked if he made the decision to buy the team without his wife’s knowledge, however, Ryan Reynolds took umbrage.

“I would not just buy a team and then tell my wife,” he said. “I don’t make unilateral decisions on milk!

“It’s a gambit. I mean a huge part of this thing is it’s one of the greatest things that’s ever happened to me and genuinely one of the worst. Like I love now love this sports so much that I hate it.”

He also said it had made him question why American football was called that at all. “Why the hell do they call it football in the United States?” he asked. “No one touches the ball with their foot.”

Rob McElhenney meanwhile was full of praise for his co-owner’s decision to but the club with him, saying that Ryan Reynolds was “exactly who you want him to be”.

But he added that “well, it’s terrifying. We’ve been so respectful all the way through the process recognising exactly what our place is, you know as an American and a Canadian coming into the community.

“We recognise that we have to tread very lightly – and the history is insane. The stadium, which we just purchased, was originally built when Thomas Jefferson was the president of United States. To give you an idea.”

Ryan Reynolds added: “I mean, you know, and the thing that I think has been our kind of our secret to this is just being brutally honest with the entire community.

“And the whole process had been that that community has forgotten more about football in the last 10 minutes than we will ever know. And we recognise that.

“Going in, we love building and building businesses. And part of doing that is being able to say ‘I don’t know’ when it counts, and being able to turn over and surrender power and authority to people who have a better and stronger perspective on that.

“So that’s been the secret sauce in this whole thing – that’s the key to ownership.”

