Watch: BMW driver caught on dashcam overtaking at 115 mph on Swansea road

A driver going 115mph in a 30mph zone has been given a 12-week suspended prison sentence, an 18-month driving ban, and an electric tag, after dashcam footage was submitted to GoSafe, the Welsh Road Casualty reduction partnership.

On April 3rd 2022, the driver of a BMW 5 series was witnessed overtaking at high speed on Phoenix Way, Swansea.

The car he overtook had a dashcam fitted and the footage was subsequently submitted to GoSafe’s Operation Snap.

GoSafe worked with Road Safety Support (RSS) to calculate the speed of the BMW, which estimated it to be travelling at 115mph, plus or minus 9mph.

Enquiries identified the driver as Wayne Sayce, 38, from the Swansea area.

Due to the speed involved in the the offence, no education course or fine was offered, with Mr Sayce instead summonsed court.

He appeared in Swansea Magistrates Court last week, where he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

He was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and an electronic tag.

He was also banned from driving for 18 months, after which he will be required to take an extended re-test.

If you have witnessed dangerous driving or other driving offences on the road, you can submit photographic and video evidence to GoSafe at Operation SNAP .

