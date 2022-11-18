Watch: Brazil legend Cafu speaks Welsh in Budweiser advert

Now here’s something you don’t see every day – a bona fide Brazil legend speaking Welsh.

Cymru qualifying for the World Cup has thrown up some mad moments, but this is right up there.

After Budweiser faced criticism from Welsh fans in the last few days for their adverts supporting England – but seemingly forgetting that Wales existed, the brand has more than made up for its error.

64 years ago, Wales faced Brazil in their last World Cup game, so Budweiser asked legendary Brazilian star Cafu to welcome Cymru back to the World Cup.

Dressed in obligatory bucket hat and clutching a Bud, the full back who played for Brazil for 1990 to 2006 and is the most internationally capped Brazilian player of all time, gamely attempts to speak Welsh, for which he can only be applauded.

Ultimately, we think it’s all an elaborate ruse by Cafu so that he can meet the man who has the nickname the Crynant Cafu, Welsh defender Connor Roberts.

Don’t worry mate, I’m sure the Football Association of Wales will sort it and make your dream come true.

64 mlynedd nôl, yn eu gem ddiweddaraf yng nghwpan y byd, fe gwrddo Cymru a Brasil. Nawr, mae @officialcafu yn croesawu’r hogia nôl. C’mon #Cymru! 64 years ago, Wales faced Brazil in their last World Cup game. Now, Cafu welcomes them back. C’mon Wales!#YoursToTake pic.twitter.com/RDmp8vGyIp — Budweiser UK (@BudweiserUK) November 18, 2022

