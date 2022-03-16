Watch: Brilliantly bonkers S4C World Cup trailer starring Paul Bodin

It’s long been reckoned that the Wales international football team is cursed.

That through the decades since their one and only appearance at the World Cup in 1958, that bad spirits have stopped Wales once again gracing the biggest stage in world football.

Okay, so qualifying for consecutive European Championships in 2016 and 2020 have somehow softened the blow of Wales actually getting to a major international tournament.

However, how sweet, how beautiful would it be to finally lay that World Cup curse to rest.

The team at S4C’s ever excellent Sgorio programme more than understand this. That’s why they have taken what some might say is the drastic step of casting off demons and banishing bad spirits in their superb trailer for Wales’ forthcoming crucial World Cup playoff semi-final clash with Austria.

Cauldron

Joe Jordan’s handball in 1977 and Paul Bodin’s heartbreaking penalty miss in 1993 are just some of the moments to have bedevilled Wales progressing to the World Cup final.

Fair play then to the grand order of Sgorio priests who have gathered around their cauldron to finally banish the sins of the past.

And even more kudos to top sport Paul Bodin for agreeing to appear in the trailer.

Well, at least it’s infinitely superior to a pizza advert.

Watch and enjoy!

